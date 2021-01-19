Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.