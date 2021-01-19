Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price objective boosted by 140166 from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. 140166 currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HA. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HA traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $897.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

