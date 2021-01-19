HDFC Bank Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HDFC Bank in a report issued on Sunday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HDB. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $75.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

