Head-To-Head Analysis: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) vs. Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Partners Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 18.15% 1.63% Partners Bancorp 11.17% 5.27% 0.52%

54.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and Partners Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.74%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Partners Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Partners Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 5.46 $149.24 million $2.74 15.32 Partners Bancorp $43.30 million 2.65 $5.90 million N/A N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Partners Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; term loans; business credit cards; mobile home, boats, RV, and motorcycle loans; purchase and refinance mortgage loans; bridge loans; equipment loans; letters of credit; home equity loans; US department of agriculture loans; new and used car loans; unsecured consumer loans; construction/permanent mortgage loans; and lot loans. In addition, it offers phone and mobile banking; ATM/debit cards; Internet banking and online bill payment services; Merchant services; cash advance services; and ATM services. The company operates 14 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

