Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 179 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.24. 10,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,640. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

