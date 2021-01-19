Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 611,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

