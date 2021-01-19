HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.33 ($60.39).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

ETR HLE traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €52.00 ($61.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.98.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.