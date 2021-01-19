HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

