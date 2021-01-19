Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 41.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.