Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,916,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,760,000 after purchasing an additional 98,545 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 188,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

