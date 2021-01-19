Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

HEP opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $24.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 370,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 387,908 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

