Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,917,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,719,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

T stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 745,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

