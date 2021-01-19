HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Jyske Bank increased their price target on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,300. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $26,459,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in HubSpot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in HubSpot by 13.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.