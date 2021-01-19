Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.49.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.33 on Tuesday, reaching $259.69. 808,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. The firm has a market cap of $739.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

