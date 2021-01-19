Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,746 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,427 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,077 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 17,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

