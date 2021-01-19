Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 6,509 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,960. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

