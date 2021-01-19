Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.50.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

