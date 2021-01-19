Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $209,219.03

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $209,219.03 and approximately $16,585.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00289798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00080039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00034827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.