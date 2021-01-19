HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

HUYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. HUYA has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUYA by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

