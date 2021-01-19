IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.66. 578,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $200.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after buying an additional 148,930 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

