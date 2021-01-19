Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of INVE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 2,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,300. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

