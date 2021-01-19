IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $858,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59,610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

