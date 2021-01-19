IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $934,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

