IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $982,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,787,000 after acquiring an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 765,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 729,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of CPT opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

