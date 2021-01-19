IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $67,697,000. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 90,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,820 shares of company stock worth $79,930,938 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

