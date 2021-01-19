IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $901,000 Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,366,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $184.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.64.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,238 shares of company stock worth $22,885,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

