IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,985.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,910.89. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

