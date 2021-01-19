IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.7245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.