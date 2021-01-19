Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is gaining from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services. The company’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence (AI) -driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside. Stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Infosys is suffering from increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Weakness in the financial services segment is also a concern. Further, currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar is a concern.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 271,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 41.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

