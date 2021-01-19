Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Inovalon in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

INOV stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 659.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

In other news, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 15,996 shares valued at $302,859. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inovalon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

