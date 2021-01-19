Insider Buying: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Insider Acquires 7,100 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin acquired 7,100 shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,900.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,684,700.90.

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

About TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

