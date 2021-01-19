Insider Selling: Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

LON BGO opened at GBX 183.95 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £137.43 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. Bango plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

