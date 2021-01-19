Insider Selling: Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).
LON BGO opened at GBX 183.95 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £137.43 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. Bango plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
About Bango plc (BGO.L)
