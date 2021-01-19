Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$29,752.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$714,067.20.

Shares of TSE:SEA opened at C$25.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -303.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.24.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

