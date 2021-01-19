Insight Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,740 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 128,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 95,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,590. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

