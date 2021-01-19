Intel (INTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intel stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

