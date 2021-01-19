Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $71.00 price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

