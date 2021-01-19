Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.95.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 3,312,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. The stock has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intel by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.