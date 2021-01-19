INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TSE INV traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,531. INV Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of C$60.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57.

INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that INV Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

