Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $293,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $684,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 232,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

