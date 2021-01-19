Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 183,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,310. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.01%.

