Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (IVPG.L) (IVPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (IVPG.L) (LON:IVPG) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:IVPG remained flat at $GBX 213 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 206.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.50. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 218 ($2.85).

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

