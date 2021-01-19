Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 132,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

