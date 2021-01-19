Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lowered by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 3.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 288,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,810. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11.

