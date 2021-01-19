Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Trading Down 1.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.03. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,254.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1,176.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 196,498 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

