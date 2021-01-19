Investment Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

