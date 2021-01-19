Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,196 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.68. The stock had a trading volume of 418,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The company has a market cap of $392.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

