Investment Partners LTD. Takes $332,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,991,000 after acquiring an additional 185,288 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

DLR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.63. 40,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.