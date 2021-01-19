iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 8,485,020 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

