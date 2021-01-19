iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.40. 101,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,540. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

