iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. 51,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,410. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99.

